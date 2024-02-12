Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.00

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 2495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Photronics's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $2,089,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Photronics by 88.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Photronics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 178,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

