Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,391,264 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.01. 1,492,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

