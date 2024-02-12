Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.