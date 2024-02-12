Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $12.06. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,668 shares.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $815.39 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

