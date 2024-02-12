Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PERI. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Perion Network stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $1,646,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 15.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Perion Network by 4.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,039,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Perion Network by 69.5% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 117,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $591,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

