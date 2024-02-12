PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.13. 2,533,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

