PayPal’s (PYPL) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.