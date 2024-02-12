PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $273,344,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

