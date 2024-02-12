PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Short Interest Update

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PaxMedica during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PaxMedica during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PaxMedica during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in PaxMedica by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaxMedica during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of PaxMedica in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

PaxMedica Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of PXMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 183,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PaxMedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.28.

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PaxMedica will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PaxMedica Company Profile

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

