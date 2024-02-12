Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.50. 27,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,661. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.22.
Insider Activity
In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Corporate insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Paramount Resources
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.
See Also
