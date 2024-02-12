Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting C$26.50. 27,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,661. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$24.59 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.22.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Corporate insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POU shares. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POU

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.