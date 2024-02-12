Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

PSBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

