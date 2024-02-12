Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 1,450.4% from the January 15th total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 25.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palisade Bio by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PALI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. 97,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,963. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Palisade Bio ( NASDAQ:PALI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

