O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,078.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ORLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $981.65 and its 200-day moving average is $954.27. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.