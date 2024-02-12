O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,025.82 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $981.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

