ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.96. The stock had a trading volume of 876,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,411. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

