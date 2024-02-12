One Capital Management LLC Sells 49,453 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,453 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.26. 2,456,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229,567. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

