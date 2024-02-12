One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 4.01% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $32,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,211,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.00. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $119.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

