One Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.86 Million Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 227,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,000. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter.

XYLD remained flat at $40.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 61,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

