One Capital Management LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,196,000 after purchasing an additional 262,963 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,754,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,645 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after purchasing an additional 481,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $180.22.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

