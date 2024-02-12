One Capital Management LLC Has $76.41 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,585 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after purchasing an additional 705,565 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,416,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 544,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,583.4% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 275,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 265,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGSB remained flat at $51.14 during trading hours on Monday. 93,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,652. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.