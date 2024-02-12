One Capital Management LLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of RPM International worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RPM traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $108.49. 23,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,797. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $113.37.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. RPM International’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RPM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

View Our Latest Report on RPM

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.