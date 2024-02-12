One Capital Management LLC Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VGIT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $58.58. 114,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.