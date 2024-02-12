One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,853,000 after acquiring an additional 274,858 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 968,618 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 531,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,585 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $91.53. The company had a trading volume of 799,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

