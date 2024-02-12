One Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 936.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971,096 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.83. 96,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,159. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

