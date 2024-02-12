OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Critical Review

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A OLO -23.60% -3.68% -3.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baosheng Media Group and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57

Risk and Volatility

OLO has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 53.18%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.8% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of OLO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $2.41 million 2.54 -$23.74 million N/A N/A OLO $185.40 million 5.15 -$45.97 million ($0.31) -18.74

Baosheng Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OLO.

Summary

OLO beats Baosheng Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

