Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $45.64

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.64, but opened at $46.99. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 97,386 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

