Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $45.64

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.64, but opened at $46.99. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 97,386 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.
View Our Latest Research Report on ODD
Oddity Tech Stock Up 0.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter.
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.