NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $775.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.35.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $719.48. 39,619,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,956,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.68. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

