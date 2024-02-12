Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,100 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises approximately 2.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,309. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

