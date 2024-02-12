Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 117.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.22. 1,615,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,038. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $539.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

