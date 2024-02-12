Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nortech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NSYS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.66. Nortech Systems has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nortech Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nortech Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nortech Systems by 61.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nortech Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nortech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.