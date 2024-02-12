NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.29. 2,553,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,780. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

