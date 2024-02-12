Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.60. 18,640,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,518,758. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

