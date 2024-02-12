Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 9,422 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,422 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,834. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.