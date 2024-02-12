Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schneider National by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 158,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 619,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Schneider National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,641,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 224,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,879. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

