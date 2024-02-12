Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 2,519 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,960,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $458.00. 791,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,500. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $463.84. The company has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.