Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $503.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

