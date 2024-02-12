Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.42. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $338.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

