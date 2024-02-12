Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,611. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

