Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 15.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.92. 2,804,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,869,116. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $126.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46, a PEG ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.35.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

