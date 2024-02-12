Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.19. 4,744,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,830,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

