Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $43.92. 882,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,912. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

