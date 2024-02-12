Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $950.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,560. The stock has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $978.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $852.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

