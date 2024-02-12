Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.11. 867,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,646. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $168.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

