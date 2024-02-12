Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 397 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RS Crum Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $173.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.