Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Position Trimmed by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $5.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 133,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,346. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

