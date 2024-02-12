NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NEWTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of NEWTI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08.
About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
