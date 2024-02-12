NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NEWTI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.