NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.26. 203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08.

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

