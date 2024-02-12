Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut Newmont from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.76.

NYSE:NEM opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 91,689 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

