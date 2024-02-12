New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get New York Times alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NYT

New York Times Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.02 million. New York Times had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth $37,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.