Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.69.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $132.30 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $182,003.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,225,876.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,989 shares of company stock valued at $36,339,235. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.